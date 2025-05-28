Legal practice mandate before entering judiciary to boost online coaching firms
Swarnali Mukherjee 6 min read 28 May 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Summary
The SC had in 2002 removed the criteria for a three-year practice at the Bar before appearing for judicial services exams. But due to complaints from various High Courts regarding lack of maturity in handling cases, the three-judge bench led by CJI B.R. Gavai reinstated the practice requirement.
Online coaching service providers are expecting a rise in student enrollments after the Supreme Court (SC) on 20 May mandated a minimum practice of 3 years as an advocate to enter the judicial services, making it difficult for law graduates to balance in-person classes with their practice at the Bar.
