Legal practice mandate before entering judiciary to boost online coaching firms

The 20 May ruling by a three-judge bench of chief justice of India B.R. Gavai, and justices Augustine George Masih and K. Vinod Chandran said that "This Court observed that the recruitment of “raw graduates" as Judicial Officers without any training or background of lawyering has not proved to be a successful experiment." The court directed all states to prescribe a minimum of three years' practice as a lawyer as an essential qualification for appointment as a Judicial Officer at the lowest rung.