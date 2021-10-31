Legendary singer Bryan Adams tests positive for coronavirus

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Veteran singer Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. Adams was set to perform at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, a last-minute positive Covid test rendered him unable to attend, reported Variety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adams contracted coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Adams at the ceremony to perform.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

