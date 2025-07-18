Legendary Tamil director Velu Prabhakaran dies at 68 in Chennai hospital

Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor Velu Prabhakaran breathed his last at Chennai hospital on Friday, July 18. Renowned for helming films like Nalaya Manithan, Puratchikkaaran, Asuran and Rajali, the director was suffering from a prolonged illness, The Hindu reported.

The filmmaker, who explored themes like atheism, caste and sexuality, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and was placed on ventilator support a day before his death, The Hindu reported citing sources.

From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, the filmmaker’s mortal remains will be kept for public homage at his residence in Valasaravakkam in Chennai. The cremation ceremony will be close knit affair involving close friends and family and is scheduled for Sunday evening, according to The Daily Jagran.

Velu Prabhakaran early life Born on May 6,1957, he entered the entertainment industry as a cinematographer before making his directorial debut with the 1989 horror film Nalaya Manithan.

Velu Prabhakaran career A few of his notable works include, Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary, Kadhal Kadhai, Sariyana Jodi, Kadavul, Adhisa Manithan, Sivan and Puthiya Aatchi to name a few.

His personal and professional life were marked by many controversies. After tying the knot with late actor P Jayadevi, he married Kadhal Kadhai actress Shirley Das at the age of 60. Following several box office failures he gave up filmmaking and decided to become full-time actor. He acted in films like Gangs of Madras, Jango, Cadaver, and Weapon over the last six years.

The song ‘Chakku Chakku Vathikuchi’ from Velu’s 1995 film Asuran recently became popular after director Lokesh Kanagaraj used it in his Kamal Haasan starrer action film ‘Vikram,’ which was a box office success. He was last seen on the big screen in the Vedhika-Yogi Babu movie “Gajaana.”

Notably, his last directorial film ‘Yaar Antha Sir?’ starring Mansoor Ali Khan did not find its way to theatrical release yet, as per reports.