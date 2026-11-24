Mumbai: Indian banks are bracing for rising stress among crop-loan borrowers in drought-hit states, offering loan restructuring and fresh credit while easing off on recoveries.
A deficient monsoon, amid El Niño conditions, has prompted six states to declare drought in certain parts, raising concerns over food inflation and pressure on the rural economy. El Niño, characterised by abnormal warming of waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, can affect the distribution of rainfall across the Indian subcontinent.
The six states—Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana—had a combined ₹12 trillion in outstanding agriculture loans as of 31 March, accounting for 11% of their total bank credit, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. A shortfall in rainfall could hurt crop output and farm incomes, putting repayment capacity under pressure. CareEdge Ratings expects the bad-loan ratio for agricultural loans to rise to 5.5% by March 2028 from 5.1% currently, and potentially cross 6% depending on the extent of stress.