Mumbai: Indian banks are bracing for rising stress among crop-loan borrowers in drought-hit states, offering loan restructuring and fresh credit while easing off on recoveries.
Mumbai: Indian banks are bracing for rising stress among crop-loan borrowers in drought-hit states, offering loan restructuring and fresh credit while easing off on recoveries.
A deficient monsoon, amid El Niño conditions, has prompted six states to declare drought in certain parts, raising concerns over food inflation and pressure on the rural economy. El Niño, characterised by abnormal warming of waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, can affect the distribution of rainfall across the Indian subcontinent.
The six states—Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana—had a combined ₹12 trillion in outstanding agriculture loans as of 31 March, accounting for 11% of their total bank credit, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. A shortfall in rainfall could hurt crop output and farm incomes, putting repayment capacity under pressure. CareEdge Ratings expects the bad-loan ratio for agricultural loans to rise to 5.5% by March 2028 from 5.1% currently, and potentially cross 6% depending on the extent of stress.
A deficient monsoon, amid El Niño conditions, has prompted six states to declare drought in certain parts, raising concerns over food inflation and pressure on the rural economy. El Niño, characterised by abnormal warming of waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, can affect the distribution of rainfall across the Indian subcontinent.
The six states—Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana—had a combined ₹12 trillion in outstanding agriculture loans as of 31 March, accounting for 11% of their total bank credit, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. A shortfall in rainfall could hurt crop output and farm incomes, putting repayment capacity under pressure. CareEdge Ratings expects the bad-loan ratio for agricultural loans to rise to 5.5% by March 2028 from 5.1% currently, and potentially cross 6% depending on the extent of stress.
There are concerns that lower crop yields in the coming season could strain rural cash flows, said Vineet Jain, senior director at CareEdge Ratings. Combined with elevated inflation, this could put further pressure on rural households and lead to a deterioration in banks’ asset quality.
Bankers said they are rolling out measures to ease the burden on rural borrowers, but have yet to see significant uptake.
“The policies are ready, following discussions at state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC) meetings, but so far not many borrowers have availed themselves of these measures,” said the chief executive of a large public sector bank.
The banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said borrowers were likely to approach banks eventually, but were still assessing the extent of the impact on their finances. The banker added that, under the applicable restructuring framework, these loans would continue to be classified as standard, rather than being downgraded to non-performing assets, as can happen with other loan restructurings.
Measures
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has identified ₹10,000 crore worth of loans as a potential pool for restructuring. Chairman C.S. Setty told analysts on 3 November that past experience showed that relatively few borrowers come forward to seek restructuring. SBI’s agriculture loan portfolio across India stood at ₹4.5 trillion in the second quarter of FY27, up 22.6% from a year earlier.
Over the past couple of months, bankers have met at state-level forums, in the presence of regulatory and government officials, to work out support measures for distressed borrowers. At a meeting of the Maharashtra State-Level Bankers’ Committee on 6 October, for instance, lenders decided to restructure existing short-term crop-production loans, reschedule instalments and extend fresh credit, according to a letter dated 12 October.
In Karnataka, bankers held a special meeting on 10 September to discuss similar measures. They were given until 9 January to implement them.
“The chairperson gave a strong directive that this is not a year for harsh recovery measures or creating panic among farmers,” according to a copy of the meeting minutes seen by Mint. The meeting was chaired by Uma Mahadevan, additional chief secretary and development commissioner, Government of Karnataka.
Bad-loan ratio
CareEdge Ratings’ Jain said that, since the stress stems from a natural calamity, banks can restructure agricultural loans in districts where the state government has declared drought. They have until February 2027 to use this window, he said. As a result, the impact is unlikely to show up in the March 2027 numbers.
CareEdge expects the agricultural bad-loan ratio to improve from 5.1% in September to around 4.7-4.8% by March 2027, supported by growth in outstanding loans and write-offs of bad loans. “However, it will increase by March 2028 to 5.5% and could even cross 6%, depending on the stress,” Jain said.
Analysts at BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note on 4 November that India’s weakest monsoon since 2015 would increase downside risks to agricultural loan quality. Agricultural lending remains the principal source of additional credit risk, the note said.
Bankers, however, remain optimistic that they can manage the impact of the drought. Rajneesh Karnatak, chief executive of Bank of India, said the lender’s September-quarter financials showed little impact on asset quality. Its agriculture loan portfolio stood at ₹1.2 trillion as of 30 September, up 16.3% from a year earlier.
“We feel that with the kind of robust systems that the bank has built, all the banks have built, and the agility with which we are working, we are confident that we’ll be able to tide over these headwinds,” Karnatak told analysts on 23 October.