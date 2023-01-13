US-based consumer electronics firm Lenovo has expanded its product portfolio in India. The company has launched its first 5G Android tablet in the country. Dubbed as Lenovo Tab P11 5G, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor and is equipped with a 11-inch display.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G price and availability

Lenovo Tab P11 5G has two storage options – 128GB and 256GB priced at ₹29,999 and ₹34,999, respectively. The tablet will be available via Amazon and the official Lenovo store.

The device will compete with Xiaomi and Realme’s mid-range 5G tablets – Xiaomi Pad 5 and Realme Pad X. Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at ₹26,999, while Realme Pad X carries a price tag of ₹25,999.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes with a 11-inch 2K display with 2000x1200 pixel resolution. It has an IPS screen with Dolby Vision support and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes with thick bezels on the side.

The tablet comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor. It is offered in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. Lenovo Tab P11 5G runs on Android 11 operating system. It is rumoured to receive Google’s custom operating system for tablets and foldable devices – Android 12L.

The device comes with in-house accessories like Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and keyboard. But, both accessories have to be purchased separately.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G has a 13MP camera sensor at the back with auto-focus feature. There is an 8MP camera at the front with a time of flight (ToF) feature. Using this, Lenovo tab P11 5G can measure the distance between the subject and the camera to enable 3D imaging and gesture recognition.

The tablet comes with JBL-powered speakers and comes with Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is backed by a 7,700mAh battery. It offers 20watt charging adapter. The device is claimed to have a playback time of up to 12 hours. Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 are the connectivity features on the tablet.