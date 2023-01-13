Lenovo launches its first 5G Android tablet in India: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:21 PM IST
- Lenovo Tab P11 5G has two storage options – 128GB and 256GB priced at ₹29,999 and ₹34,999, respectively.
US-based consumer electronics firm Lenovo has expanded its product portfolio in India. The company has launched its first 5G Android tablet in the country. Dubbed as Lenovo Tab P11 5G, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor and is equipped with a 11-inch display.