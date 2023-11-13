Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is set to release on an OTT platform this week and is expected to surpass ₹600 crore at the Box Office.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Leo' is set to release on OTT platform this week. Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-packed film was released in theatres on October 19 and is set to surpass ₹600 crore mark at the Box Office. The film's collection may receive a boost amid Diwali holidays.

As per early reports from India.com 'Leo' is set to be released on the OTT platform 'Netflix' on November 16 after the fourth week of its release. However, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers. It was reported that the filmmakers have struck a massive deal with Netflix and are set to release it on OTT after a four-week run in theatres.

Earlier, November 21 was set as the date for its OTT release which has now been changed to November 16 as per the latest reports.

The Tamil action-thriller is among the biggest grossers at both the Indian and Kollywood Box Office with its worldwide collection sums up to ₹598 crore. The film may soon surpass Rajinikanth's Jailer's worldwide collection of ₹605 crore.

The film has so far raked in ₹336.88 crore net in India and is one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed film is among one of the top twenty blockbusters in India.

Leo witnessed a huge drop in collection from October 30 onwards following a big surge in collection over the weekend of Week 2. Leo's weekend total box office collection in Week 1 was ₹78.1 crore while in Week 2 it collected ₹31.55 crore and during the weekend of Week 3, the film collected ₹8.6 crore.

Leo's cast includes Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja with Vijay in lead role. Leo is available in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directed film collected ₹64.8 crore on its opening day marking a good start at the box office. Seven Screen Studio production minted ₹148.50 crore at the global box office on its first day which marks the biggest opener for a Tamil film both in the domestic and international markets and surpassed all previous records by a big margin.

