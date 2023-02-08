At least three people were injured after a leopard entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday afternoon. A cobbler who was working on the court premises, a lawyer and another person have been injured in the leopard attack.

According to a report, the leopard entered the court premises suddenly, creating a ruckus among the people. Seeing a commotion, the leopard became aggressive and attacked a cobbler who was working on the court premises.

The leopard also attacked another person and a lawyer who was trying to scare away the feline. A video of the court roaming in the Ghaziabad court premises has made it online.

In the video, the leopard is seen sitting behind some iron roads.

Now, a leopard in Ghaziabad court complex!



pic.twitter.com/x0NKurRH8q — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 8, 2023

The forest department was alerted and on receiving the information, a team was dispatched to rescue the leopard. According to the latest reports, the leopard has not been rescued yet.

Back in November 2022, a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan, Maharashtra and injured three persons.

The leopard had sneaked into the premises of Shreeram Anugraha Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in the forest department and police personnel.

"Three people sustained minor injuries and were given first-aid at a local hospital. The leopard has been kept captive and we are awaiting for a cage into which it will be shifted (for evacuation from the site)," Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe told reporters.

