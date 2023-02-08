Leopard enters court premises in Ghaziabad, injured 3: Video
- Seeing a commotion, the leopard became aggressive and attacked a cobbler who was working on the court premises
At least three people were injured after a leopard entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday afternoon. A cobbler who was working on the court premises, a lawyer and another person have been injured in the leopard attack.
