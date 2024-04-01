Leopard enters house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area, 5 injured. Watch Video here
A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people today morning i.e. on 1 April. According to the Delhi Fire Service, at around 6.20 am they got information about the incident and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.