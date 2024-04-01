Leopard enters house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area, 5 injured. Watch Video here

A leopard barged into a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people today morning i.e. on 1 April. According to the Delhi Fire Service, at around 6.20 am they got information about the incident and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI, "With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital."

Earlier in Jharkhand on 17 March, a massive operation was underway to capture a leopard that entered a factory in Jharkhand's Adityapur industrial area which casued an alarm among locals. It had reportedly attacked one person, causing minor injuries.

In Himachal Pradesh, it was reported that the locals are afraid because of the leopards' predation on dogs, goats, and sheep as well as their attacks on multiple individuals in different areas of the Hamirpur district of the state. On 8 March, a pair of leopards (male and female) were sighted in the Gujrehra village of Chabutra gram panchayat of Hamirpur. Speaking to news agecny PTI, a villager named Ajay Kumar, had said that he had seen one leopard sitting on a wall near his house. It started roaring when he saw people. Kamlesh Kumar, another local was injured in a leopard attack when he was returning home from a function in Jol-Kohta village of Dhamrol Panchayat.

(With inputs from PTI)

