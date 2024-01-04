Lessons to be learnt from the fire incident of Japan Airlines
What airlines and aircraft have to do to keep the flying public safe. While accidents will happen, efforts can help prevent loss of life.
For those who were in Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 aircraft which crashed into a De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop aircraft at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, it was a miracle. The five of the six on board the turboprop aircraft died while the over 300 flyers on the JAL aircraft left the burning plane and arrived at their destination safely.