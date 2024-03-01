Lessors seek contempt notice against Go First's RP for aircraft maintenance failures
The court did not issue a notice and instead provided time for the RP to come up with instructions on the next date regarding whether the responsibility for maintenance should be given back to the lessors or to a third party.
Several lessors of the bankrupt airline Go First informed the Delhi high court on Friday that airline's resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera had failed to conduct any maintenance on their aircraft and wilfully defied court orders regarding maintenance.
