Justice Bela Trivedi of the Supreme Court suggested on February 27, while hearing a plea, that the accused woman should remain in custody so that her weight is reduced.

“Should that be the ground for relief?” Justice Trivedi asked when the counsel for the accused woman pointed out that his client was overweight, according to a report by the legal news agency Bar and Bench.

The lawyer then said that he was alluding to his client's ailments. “Let her stay in custody so that her weight is reduced,” the Judge replied.

Justice Trivedi was in the news earlier, too. In one of the hearings in May 2024, she suggested that the Supreme Court should not deal with bail matters. “Bail matters; Supreme Court should not interfere. That is my opinion. It should rest and end with High Courts...Supreme Court has become a bail court,” she said.

Who is Justice Bela Trivedi? On August 31, 2021, Justice Trivedi was elevated to the Supreme Court. She was appointed alongside Justices BV Nagarathna and Hima Kohli, making this the first time three women judges were simultaneously elevated to the top court. By seniority, Justice Trivedi is only the eleventh woman judge in the Supreme Court’s history.

On January 4, 2023, Justice Trivedi recused herself from hearing petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 convicts serving life imprisonment for the gangrape and assault on Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family in 2002.