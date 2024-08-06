‘Let your Emergency come…’: Anant Ambani praise turns sour; Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood remark provokes backlash

Kangana Ranaut had earlier made a remark on Anant Ambani before he tied the knot with Radhika Merchant. Netizens slammed the actress for her ‘cultured, rooted’ remark amid viral drug addiction confession video.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut is disguised as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film 'Emergency.'
Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut is disguised as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film ’Emergency.’

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP for Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has faced significant backlash from netizens over her comments about Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Ranaut's remarks, which were made in response to a video of Anant Ambani discussing his close bond with his siblings, have drawn widespread criticism online.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, Ranaut praised Ambani for being "cultured, rooted, and sensible" and suggested that he avoids the "Bollywood mafia druggie gang." Her comments, however, were met with intense backlash from users on social media

“He seems really cultured, rooted and sensible, also doesn’t hang out with the Bollywood mafia druggie gang … wish him the best (SIC).” 

Also Read | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s election from Mandi challenged, HC issues notice

However, netizens were quick to react, criticizing Ranaut for her remark. Many users pointed out the hypocrisy in her statement, given her own history of drug addiction. Others accused her of dragging Bollywood into the conversation unnecessarily and being bitter about not being invited to Anant's wedding

One user commented, "Har jagah Bollywood?? Let your emergency come. Agar dhaaga nahi khola toh .."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut to sell Mumbai bungalow?

Another user criticized her for bringing Bollywood into the conversation, stating, "They are talking about Anant Ambani, and you dragged Bollywood here again. If someone is not casting you in their films or not giving you much attention, then it doesn't mean that person is the movie Mafia. It's his or her choice. Grow up. Get a life." Another sarcastically commented, “For your kind information Ranbir Kapoor is his best friend.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Angela Carini vs Imane Khelif Olympics controversy

Others questioned the basis of her claim, with one user asking, “How do you know that he doesn’t hang out with the Bollywood druggie gang? He never met you there I guess.” Another user warned, “Madam if you keep spewing venom no one will go to theatres to watch your next movie."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut lambasts at Olympics 2024 Opening ceremony performances
Also Read | Kangana Ranaut asks Centre: ’What are we doing to promote Himachali art?’

The backlash also included remarks about Ranaut's absence from Anant Ambani's recent wedding to Radhika Merchant. The extravagant wedding, held in Mumbai on July 12, was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and global stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. Notably, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and several other prominent figures were missing from the event. A user noted, “Aunty didn't get an invitation to those Ambani weddings. Can you believe it?" Another user said, “All said and done, you were not invited. Shows how important you are.”

Ranaut's next film, Emergency, in which she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is slated for release on September 6 after multiple delays. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
HomeNews‘Let your Emergency come…’: Anant Ambani praise turns sour; Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood remark provokes backlash

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.65
    11:21 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.85 (1.23%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.95
    11:21 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    3.85 (1.33%)

    Tata Motors

    1,029.30
    11:21 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    12.65 (1.24%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.60
    11:21 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue