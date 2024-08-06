‘Let your Emergency come…’: Anant Ambani praise turns sour; Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood remark provokes backlash

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP for Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has faced significant backlash from netizens over her comments about Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Ranaut's remarks, which were made in response to a video of Anant Ambani discussing his close bond with his siblings, have drawn widespread criticism online.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, Ranaut praised Ambani for being "cultured, rooted, and sensible" and suggested that he avoids the "Bollywood mafia druggie gang." Her comments, however, were met with intense backlash from users on social media

“He seems really cultured, rooted and sensible, also doesn’t hang out with the Bollywood mafia druggie gang … wish him the best (SIC).”

However, netizens were quick to react, criticizing Ranaut for her remark. Many users pointed out the hypocrisy in her statement, given her own history of drug addiction. Others accused her of dragging Bollywood into the conversation unnecessarily and being bitter about not being invited to Anant's wedding

One user commented, "Har jagah Bollywood?? Let your emergency come. Agar dhaaga nahi khola toh .."

Another user criticized her for bringing Bollywood into the conversation, stating, "They are talking about Anant Ambani, and you dragged Bollywood here again. If someone is not casting you in their films or not giving you much attention, then it doesn't mean that person is the movie Mafia. It's his or her choice. Grow up. Get a life." Another sarcastically commented, “For your kind information Ranbir Kapoor is his best friend.

Others questioned the basis of her claim, with one user asking, “How do you know that he doesn’t hang out with the Bollywood druggie gang? He never met you there I guess.” Another user warned, “Madam if you keep spewing venom no one will go to theatres to watch your next movie."

The backlash also included remarks about Ranaut's absence from Anant Ambani's recent wedding to Radhika Merchant. The extravagant wedding, held in Mumbai on July 12, was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and global stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. Notably, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and several other prominent figures were missing from the event. A user noted, “Aunty didn't get an invitation to those Ambani weddings. Can you believe it?" Another user said, “All said and done, you were not invited. Shows how important you are.”