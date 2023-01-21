The smashing success of RRR has brought several admirers for SS Rajamouli's work globally including American cinema veteran James Cameron. In fact, the ‘Avataar’ director is so impressed with Rajamouli that he offered to support him if he ever wants to make a film in Hollywood.

Rajamouli and "RRR" composer MM Keeravani met Cameron at the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) where they were spotted talking briefly. During the conversation, Cameron told Rajamouli "If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk." A clip of the brief conversation was later shared by the Telugu blockbuster's official Twitter handle

Cameron also lauded Rajamouli's filmmaking style saying, "And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful." He also revealed that he watched ‘RRR’ twice by now.

The ‘Titanic’ director praised Keeravani's music saying, "And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kind of come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently."

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

Rajamouli and Keeravani are both in the US to attend various international award ceremonies where "RRR" is nominated in several categories.

The movie recently won a Golden Globe for best original song-motion picture for the track "Naatu Naatu", filmed on Charan and Jr NTR. The track has also made it to Oscar shortlist.