‘Let's talk..’: James Cameron offers support to SS Rajamouli if he wants to work in Hollywood. Watch2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:10 PM IST
James Cameron also lauds SS Rajamouli's filmmaking style saying, ‘It's so powerful’
The smashing success of RRR has brought several admirers for SS Rajamouli's work globally including American cinema veteran James Cameron. In fact, the ‘Avataar’ director is so impressed with Rajamouli that he offered to support him if he ever wants to make a film in Hollywood.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×