Cameron also lauded Rajamouli's filmmaking style saying, "And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful." He also revealed that he watched ‘RRR’ twice by now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}