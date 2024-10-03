Levi Strauss announces strategic review of Dockers brand including sale

LEVI STRAUSS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX):UPDATE 3-Levi Strauss announces strategic review of Dockers brand including sale

Reuters
Published3 Oct 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Levi Strauss announces strategic review of Dockers brand including sale
Levi Strauss announces strategic review of Dockers brand including sale

(Adds details on profit comparison and analyst comment)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss said on Wednesday it was considering a sale of its underperforming Dockers brand, known for its chinos and khaki clothing.

Shares of the denim maker were down nearly 8% in extended trading after the company missed quarterly revenue expectations and announced a strategic review of Dockers.

Levi is in the midst of a strategy to operate with tighter assortment focusing on core denim brand and producing apparel and accessories aligned with current consumer trends.

The company has already laid out cost cut plans aimed to bolster profits and get rid of businesses that have not fetched much such as the Denizen brand and its footwear category in some regions.

It had also reduced its corporate workforce and consolidated operations in Europe as part of the cost cutting efforts.

This helped the company post third-quarter adjusted profit of 33 cents per share, topping expectations of 31 cents apiece, according to analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG.

As part of the strategic review process, the company has retained Bank of America as its financial adviser and has not set a deadline or definitive timetable for its completion.

Levi has flagged that the higher-end consumer was seeing incremental signs of pressure in the U.S. and that consumers in Europe were also being highly cautious, hurting sales of its apparel - mainly in the Dockers brand.

Sales of Dockers saw a 15% decline in the third quarter. The brand contributed about 5% to the reported quarter's revenue of $1.52 billion, which missed analysts' estimates of $1.55 billion.

"I think what Michelle Gass, the CEO of Levi's is doing is enhancing the focus on the core brand that generates the majority of of revenues," said Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsLevi Strauss announces strategic review of Dockers brand including sale

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.