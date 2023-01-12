Lexus LF-30 with 110-kWh battery pack showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Lexus LF-30 with 110-kWh battery pack showcased at Auto Expo 20232 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Lexus LF-30 concept shows an aesthetic design with technological advancements.
At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus India has showcased the LF-30 Concept car. The vehicle was first showcased at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The company also unveiled the LF-Z concept car at the event.
At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus India has showcased the LF-30 Concept car. The vehicle was first showcased at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The company also unveiled the LF-Z concept car at the event.
Lexus LF-30 concept shows an aesthetic design with technological advancements. It shows gull-wing doors that are hinged to a glass roof. The car is more than five meters in length. It weighs 2.4 tonnes.
Lexus LF-30 concept shows an aesthetic design with technological advancements. It shows gull-wing doors that are hinged to a glass roof. The car is more than five meters in length. It weighs 2.4 tonnes.
The concept car is equipped with four electric motors, which means it can be all-wheel drive as well. Lexus LF-30 is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 536bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds.
The concept car is equipped with four electric motors, which means it can be all-wheel drive as well. Lexus LF-30 is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 536bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 3.8 seconds.
The EV is backed by a 110kWh battery pack with a top speed of 200kmph. Some features on the Lexus LF-30 are augmented reality, gesture control, and B-pillar-less cabin access.
The EV is backed by a 110kWh battery pack with a top speed of 200kmph. Some features on the Lexus LF-30 are augmented reality, gesture control, and B-pillar-less cabin access.
The company has also announced its all new Lexus RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be available in two powertrains which are RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for both the variants have begun across the Lexus Guest Experience Centers in India while prices will be announced later.
The company has also announced its all new Lexus RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be available in two powertrains which are RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. Bookings for both the variants have begun across the Lexus Guest Experience Centers in India while prices will be announced later.
In terms of design, the Lexus RX model features the Japanese automaker’s signature spindle grille and distinguished sharp and slim LED headlamps. The sporty alloy wheels, coupe-ish roofline and sharp LED taillights with a light bar at the centre of the tailgate enhance the looks of this Lexus model.
In terms of design, the Lexus RX model features the Japanese automaker’s signature spindle grille and distinguished sharp and slim LED headlamps. The sporty alloy wheels, coupe-ish roofline and sharp LED taillights with a light bar at the centre of the tailgate enhance the looks of this Lexus model.
Safety features on the SUV are safety system+ 3.0. The driver’s seat is in focus and is designed to encourage a deeper connection between the SUV and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets enhanced control of the vehicle, as per the carmaker.
Safety features on the SUV are safety system+ 3.0. The driver’s seat is in focus and is designed to encourage a deeper connection between the SUV and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets enhanced control of the vehicle, as per the carmaker.
Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. The SUV can churn out 247 hp paired with an electrically controlled variable transmission.
Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. The SUV can churn out 247 hp paired with an electrically controlled variable transmission.