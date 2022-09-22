LG orders probe in salaries to ‘ghost’ teachers scam in Delhi govt schools2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday ordered a probe into the embezzlement of funds in the payment of salaries to “ghost" teachers in the Delhi government schools. The LG has also ordered a probe into “irregularities" in engaging the guest teachers at the government schools in Delhi.