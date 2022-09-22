Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday ordered a probe into the embezzlement of funds in the payment of salaries to “ghost" teachers in the Delhi government schools. The LG has also ordered a probe into “irregularities" in engaging the guest teachers at the government schools in Delhi.

The LG Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the city government in its schools, LG sources have said.

A status report has to be submitted within a month.

A note from the LG Secretariat to the Chief Secretary said, "LG has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of ‘serious concern’ and cannot occur without ‘connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff’."

The development comes a few days after VK Saxena gave permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to investigate charges against four vice principals of a Delhi government school. The investigation would be done on the charges that they allegedly misappropriated funds through non-existent guest teachers.

Meanwhile, VK Saxena has urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him and his family. Saxena moved the high court after they claimed that he was involved in a ₹1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

VK Saxena has sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

The Delhi LG had also sought damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

(With agency inputs)