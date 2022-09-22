LG orders probe in salaries to ‘ghost’ teachers scam in Delhi govt schools

Meanwhile, VK Saxena has urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him and his family. Saxena moved the high court after they claimed that he was involved in a ₹1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

