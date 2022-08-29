Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that in 2016, Delhi L-G VK Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1400 crore
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Duregesh Pathak, alleged in the Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore. The AAP MLA has alleged that VK Saxena got his employees to exchange demonetised notes in 2016 when he was working as the Chairman of KVIC.
No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations.
The latest allegations against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor could further spur the relations between the AAP and VK Saxena. It was only last month that VK Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proof into the alleged irregularities in excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.
Following which, raids were conducted at Manish Sisodia's residence.
"When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Duregesh Pathak said.
Raising slogans against L-G and carrying placards, AAP MLAs came into the well of the House, prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to suspend assembly proceedings for 15 minutes. They were demanding Saxena's removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.
"When he was KVIC chairman he got exchanged demonetised notes by pressuring his cashier. In Delhi branch alone, ₹22 lakh were gotten exchanged. There are 7000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of ₹1400 crore," the AAP said.
AAP MLAs demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest.