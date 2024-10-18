Liam Payne’s ‘fall’ a warning to others? Conspiracy theorists link singer’s death with Sean ’Diddy’ Combs case

Following Liam Payne's death, a fan highlighted the music industry's suspicious nature. An old interview where Liam expressed fear of Sean 'Diddy' Combs gained attention, leading to conspiracy theories suggesting a connection between his death and Diddy's recent controversies.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published18 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
A sign is pictured as people gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A sign is pictured as people gather outside the hotel where Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(REUTERS)

Just like every celebrity in Hollywood, the late British singer Liam Payne also had an unusual encounter with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and the former One Direction member was rather public about his awkward experience.

In a 2017 interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O, Liam said he was a "little bit fearful" of the now-controversial rapper.

Following the 31-year-old's tragic death on Wednesday, the old interview has resurfaced on social media, sparking fan conspiracy theories.

Also Read | Did Liam Payne ‘jump’ from Argentina hotel balcony? Authorities say...

'Most evil laugh'

Recalling the uncomfortable moment of meeting Diddy at a celebrity-filled party, Liam shared that it was "the most daunting celebrity experience" he ever had. Standing nearby were Jay-Z and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have remained silent since Diddy's arrest.

"I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh I've ever heard," Liam had said.

"So I'm a little bit fearful of that man," he had added.

The singer also shared that of the three —Jay-Z, Leonardo, and Diddy — he had thought the rapper would be the safest to approach but admitted he had "missed the mark."

Also Read | ‘He would always play with death…’: Liam Payne’s ex-fiancé recently accused…

What do fan conspiracy theories say?

An X user has tried to connected Liam's sudden death to the ongoing controversy surrounding Diddy's arrest. According to the user's conspiracy theory, the former One Direction member may have lost his life for publicly speaking out against the music mogul.

"Liam Payne talks about Diddy. Everyone tries to stop him. And now he dies mysteriously??! Connect the dots," the user wrote while sharing the interview clip on X.

Also Read | Liam Payne news: ‘Smashed laptop’, ‘drugs’ found in hotel room | In pics

The mourning fan also commented on her own post saying, “There’s no such thing as an accident in the music industry. Liam’s ‘fall’ was a warning to others.”

She also said, “Too many stars die under suspicious circumstances. Liam’s fall is just another in a long line of unexplained deaths. #WakeUp,” adding, “The interviewer is so scared.”

The old interview clip went viral as the post garnered over 131.1K views in a day.

 

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
