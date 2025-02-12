Liam Payne struggled with sexuality, pressured ex Maya Henry into abortion: Report

Four months after Liam Payne’s tragic death, disturbing details about his past relationship with ex-fiancée Maya Henry have surfaced. A new report by Rolling Stone alleges Payne struggled with his sexuality, engaged in inappropriate messaging, and was abusive towards Henry during their on-again, off-again relationship from 2018 to 2022.

Struggles with sexuality and sexting allegations Sources told Rolling Stone that Payne, the former One Direction member, privately grappled with his sexuality. The report claims that he sexted other men while in a relationship with Henry. One source alleged that Henry discovered Payne’s messages when he “accidentally broadcast … them to their TV.”

Advertisement

Alleged abortion ultimatum The report further alleges that Payne pressured Henry into having an abortion in 2020. According to a source, he gave her a stark ultimatum: “Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them.”

The insider reportedly added that Henry was shocked by the demand, as the couple had been trying to conceive at the time.

Claims of physical abuse The news article also includes allegations that Payne physically abused Henry. He allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs and chased her with an ax during their turbulent relationship.

Advertisement

Henry shared her thoughts on her experience in a statement to the publication: “Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is. While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I’ll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up.”

She also admitted that she ignored “red flags” and put herself in “unsafe and harmful” situations.

Cease-and-desist letter and continued harassment Two years after their final breakup, Henry sent Payne a cease-and-desist letter, claiming he had been sending “unsolicited and disturbing images and videos” to her and her loved ones.

Advertisement

By that time, Payne had moved on and was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy.

An autopsy later revealed that Payne had a toxic mix of drugs in his system, including crack cocaine and a substance known as “pink cocaine,” a combination of ketamine and other drugs.

Advertisement

Five people have been charged in connection with his death for allegedly supplying him with drugs.