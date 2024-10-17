Liam Payne’s death: TMZ faces backlash from fans for posting pictures of singer’s dead body

Fans criticized TMZ for posting photos of Liam Payne's body after his tragic death in Argentina. The backlash led to the removal of the images, with many calling the act disrespectful and morally decrepit.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
FILE - Liam Payne of One Direction (1D) performs in concert at MetLife stadium
FILE - Liam Payne of One Direction (1D) performs in concert at MetLife stadium(AP)

Fans of former One Direction member Liam Payne slammed the American celebrity news website TMZ for publishing photos of the singer's body following his tragic death in Argentina.

TMZ had allegedly posted pictures of Liam Payne's dead body. The images showed the late singer's arm and waist with his tattoos visible, helping the website to confirm the reports of his death.

Liam died after falling from the third floor of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: All about the former One Direction singer

According to a Mirror report, TMZ had also shared an image of a police tent erected over the singer's body.

Sharing the pictures, TMZ wrote: "TMZ obtained a photo showing Liam's body on a wooden deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby."

"We're not showing the whole body, but you can clearly see his tattoo - a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen," the website had added.

Also Read | Liam Payne was celebrating ‘lovely day’ in Argentina hours before dying | Watch

Soon after, TMZ was subjected to furious backlash on social media, forcing the website to remove the photos of Liam's body.

TMZ also changed its news copy to: "TMZ has seen a photo showing Liam's body on the deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby. You can clearly see his tattoos - a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen - which helped us confirm early reports from witnesses."

Rylan Clark, a British media personality, was among the first ones to criticise TMZ for the pictures. In a post on X, Clark wrote: "And TMZ f**king shame on you. Disgrace."

Also Read | Liam Payne dies at 31: How did former One Direction singer die? Police say...

A former colleague of Liam, singer Alessia Cara, condemned the photos and called TMZ "gross".

"TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne's dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable. I can't tell if I'm losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit," said a user.

"I know we complain about TMZ a lot but they really surprise me every time at how insensitive they can be," said another user.

Also Read | Liam Payne’s death: Hotel called cops to report ‘man on drugs destroying…’

A user also said: "The world has lost the value of respect."

Another user said: "No matter how you felt about Liam Payne, posting pictures of his dead body is f**king mental."

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsLiam Payne’s death: TMZ faces backlash from fans for posting pictures of singer’s dead body

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    479.80
    11:58 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -7 (-1.44%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.90
    11:58 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -1.35 (-0.87%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,718.80
    11:58 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.8 (0.4%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    189.45
    11:58 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.3 (-1.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,863.15
    11:53 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    27.9 (0.58%)

    EPL share price

    273.15
    11:53 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.53%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,672.05
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    1 (0.02%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,920.10
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -110.9 (-5.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    626.25
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -36.55 (-5.51%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,920.10
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -110.9 (-5.46%)

    KEI Industries share price

    4,154.00
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -227.4 (-5.19%)

    Deepak Nitrite share price

    2,858.00
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    -141.95 (-4.73%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,219.00
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    86.55 (7.64%)

    Mphasis share price

    3,082.70
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    172 (5.91%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,007.25
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    217.4 (4.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    227.15
    11:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
    9.65 (4.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.