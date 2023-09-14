Libya Flood Disaster That Killed Thousands Was Decades in Making

Libya Flood Disaster That Killed Thousands Was Decades in Making6 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:51 PM IST
The dams that collapsed in the storm had received no maintenance in more than 20 years despite repeated warnings over flooding.
A Mediterranean city dotted with historic mosques and the ruins of a nearby Byzantine church, Derna was once a haven for artists and intellectuals in Libya. Now, it is a wasteland after a deadly storm caused floods that broke dams, swept entire buildings out to sea and killed thousands of people.