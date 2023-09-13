In Northeastern Libya two dams collapsed due to heavy rainfall, inundating already flooded regions on the night of September 10. The destruction struck Derna and other parts of eastern Libya. According to Libya's eastern government's interior ministry, at least 5,300 people have lost their lives. Death toll may escalate, with reports of around 10,000 individuals still missing.
This relentless rainfall is a consequence of the remnants of a powerful low-pressure system, officially named Storm Daniel by the national meteorological organisations of southeastern Europe. As the storm lashed the coast, the city's residents heard loud explosions, signifying the collapse of dams outside the city. Flash floods surged down the Wadi Derna, a river flowing from the mountains through the city and into the sea. Last week, Storm Daniel wreaked havoc in Greece, causing widespread flooding, before traversing into the Mediterranean and evolving into a tropical-like cyclone referred to as a “medicane."
Libya floods: Derna receives international aid after 36-hour delay following catastrophic flooding
Assistance from outside was slow to reach Derna, with over 36 hours passing since the disaster. Airplanes arrived on September 12 in Benghazi carrying aid and rescue teams from Egypt, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. Germany, France and Italy will also be sending rescue personnel and aid.
Libya floods: Floodwater in Libya's Derna overwhelms hospitals, mortuaries; leaves streets laden with dead bodies
Hospitals in the city are no longer functional, and mortuaries are overwhelmed. Deceased individuals had to be placed on pavements outside the mortuaries. Authorities suspect that entire neighbourhoods in the city have been wiped away. Floods damaged or destroyed numerous access roads to the city.
Libya floods: Why did the two Dams collapse?
Climate scientist Karsten Haustein suggested that Storm Daniel brought a deluge of 440 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain to eastern Libya in a short span, potentially overwhelming the infrastructure. Neglect of Derna's infrastructure over the years has compounded the impact of this disaster.
