Libya: Over 5300 presumed dead, thousands missing after two dams collapse due to heavy rains. 10 latest updates2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Over 5,000 people presumed dead after dams collapse in northeastern Libya due to severe rainfall.
In Northeastern Libya two dams collapsed due to heavy rainfall, further inundating already flooded regions. According to Libya's eastern government's interior ministry, as reported by state broadcaster LANA, at least 5,300 people have lost their lives. Death toll may escalate, with reports of around 10,000 individuals still missing.