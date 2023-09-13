Libya: Over 5300 presumed dead, thousands missing after two dams collapse due to heavy rains. 10 latest updates2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Over 5,000 people presumed dead after dams collapse in northeastern Libya due to severe rainfall.
In Northeastern Libya two dams collapsed due to heavy rainfall, further inundating already flooded regions. According to Libya's eastern government's interior ministry, as reported by state broadcaster LANA, at least 5,300 people have lost their lives. Death toll may escalate, with reports of around 10,000 individuals still missing.
5. This relentless rainfall is a consequence of the remnants of a powerful low-pressure system, officially named Storm Daniel by the national meteorological organisations of southeastern Europe, reported CNN.
6. Assistance from outside was slow to reach Derna, with over 36 hours passing since the disaster. Airplanes arrived on September 12 in Benghazi carrying aid and rescue teams from Egypt, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. Germany, France and Italy will be sending rescue personnel and aid.
7. The actual toll is anticipated to be much higher, possibly in thousands, as reported by Tamer Ramadan, Libya envoy for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Ramadan revealed that over 40,000 people have been displaced, and he stated that at least 10,000 individuals remain missing.
8. According to Libya's National Meteorological Centre, early warnings were issued for Storm Daniel, an "extreme weather event," 72 hours prior to its occurrence. It had recorded a record 414.1 millimeters (16.3 inches) of rain in Bayda from Sunday to Monday.
9. Climate scientist Karsten Haustein suggested that Storm Daniel brought a deluge of 440 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain to eastern Libya in a short span, potentially overwhelming the infrastructure. Neglect of Derna's infrastructure over the years has compounded the impact of this disaster.
10. Last week, Storm Daniel wreaked havoc in Greece, causing widespread flooding, before traversing into the Mediterranean and evolving into a tropical-like cyclone referred to as a “medicane."
(With agency inputs)