Libya Protests Turn Violent as Flood Survivors Demand Accountability

Bubieda and his friends had been helping organize volunteer efforts in the city in recent days, before he said residents began calling on him to organize a gathering. He and his friends drafted a list of demands and told people to gather on Monday at 5 p.m. local time at the Al-Sahaba Mosque Square to make their collective voice known. According to Bubieda and aid volunteers, the list of demands he authored was given to the local council and a military commander.