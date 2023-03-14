LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty begins tenure as interim chairman2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Currently, Siddhartha Mohanty is a Managing Director at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said that M R Kumar has completed his term as the Chairman. The government has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim Chairman of LIC for three months with effect from March 14, the insurer said last week.
