Government plans deeper LIC, PSB divestments, plans to test investor appetite
Summary
The sale aims to raise money for the government while capitalizing on favourable market conditions. However, majority ownership and management control will remain firmly with the government.
The Centre is looking to slash its ownership in Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) and several public sector banks (PSB) beyond what's mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), two people aware of the plans said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story