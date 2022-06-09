LIC shares hit new low, one-fourth of mcap wiped out

LIC shares hit new low, one-fourth of mcap wiped out2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- LIC share price has been witnessing selling pressure since its listing last month
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to decline with the stock hitting a new record low of ₹723 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals. The stock is now about 25% down from its IPO issue price of ₹949.
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to decline with the stock hitting a new record low of ₹723 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals. The stock is now about 25% down from its IPO issue price of ₹949.
There has been consistent erosion in the market value of the country's largest insurer. In less than one month of its listing, almost one-fourth of LIC's market value has been wiped out. At the issue price of ₹949 the market capitalisation of LIC stood at ₹6,00,242 crore, and has now fallen to ₹4,58,024 crore on the BSE.
There has been consistent erosion in the market value of the country's largest insurer. In less than one month of its listing, almost one-fourth of LIC's market value has been wiped out. At the issue price of ₹949 the market capitalisation of LIC stood at ₹6,00,242 crore, and has now fallen to ₹4,58,024 crore on the BSE.
LIC share price has fallen sharply since its listing on the stock exchange on May 17, 2022. LIC shares were allotted to the investors at ₹949 apiece. It got listed at the stock exchanges at discount.
LIC share price has fallen sharply since its listing on the stock exchange on May 17, 2022. LIC shares were allotted to the investors at ₹949 apiece. It got listed at the stock exchanges at discount.
In its first earnings release post shares listing, LIC posted a 17% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2022 from ₹2,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
In its first earnings release post shares listing, LIC posted a 17% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,409 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2022 from ₹2,917 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The total income of the insurer increased to ₹2,12,230 crore, from ₹1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. LIC's net premium income rose to ₹1.44 trillion from ₹1.22 trillion year-on-year (YoY).
The total income of the insurer increased to ₹2,12,230 crore, from ₹1,90,098 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. LIC's net premium income rose to ₹1.44 trillion from ₹1.22 trillion year-on-year (YoY).
Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 1.85 from 1.76 a year earlier. The insurance giant said its asset base grew 12% to ₹41.8 trillion in FY22 from ₹37.4 trillion in FY21.
Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 1.85 from 1.76 a year earlier. The insurance giant said its asset base grew 12% to ₹41.8 trillion in FY22 from ₹37.4 trillion in FY21.
The government-run LIC is by far the largest insurer in India. The market share of the company in individual policies was 74.6% for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. In the Group business the market share of LIC during year ended March 31, 2022 was 89% by number of policies/schemes and 76% by first-year premium.
The government-run LIC is by far the largest insurer in India. The market share of the company in individual policies was 74.6% for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. In the Group business the market share of LIC during year ended March 31, 2022 was 89% by number of policies/schemes and 76% by first-year premium.
LIC IPO was open for subscription from May 4 to May 9. The government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5% stake in the LIC through the initial share sale, the country's biggest ever.
LIC IPO was open for subscription from May 4 to May 9. The government raised ₹20,557 crore by diluting its 3.5% stake in the LIC through the initial share sale, the country's biggest ever.