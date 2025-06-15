‘Life at risk’: IDF warns Iranians, advises citizens near military weapon hotspots to evacuate 'immediately'

The Israel Defense Forces on June 15 issued evacuation warning for Iranian civilians amid flaring tensions. Israel caried out series of airstrikes in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday. This follows its initial strikes under Operation Rising Lion which attracted counter strikes from Ali Hosseini Khamenei-led government.

The IDF advisory for Iranians states, “All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice." This advisory was posted on social media platform X in Arabic-language by IDF’s spokesman Col Avichay Adraee.