Subscribe

‘Life at risk’: IDF warns Iranians, advises citizens near military weapon hotspots to evacuate 'immediately'

The Israel Defense Forces issued an evacuation warning for Iranian civilians on June 15. The IDF advised individuals near military facilities to evacuate immediately. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published15 Jun 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Advertisement
The IDF warned Iranian civilians to evacuate areas near military facilities amid rising tensions.
The IDF warned Iranian civilians to evacuate areas near military facilities amid rising tensions.(REUTERS)

The Israel Defense Forces on June 15 issued evacuation warning for Iranian civilians amid flaring tensions. Israel caried out series of airstrikes in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday. This follows its initial strikes under Operation Rising Lion which attracted counter strikes from Ali Hosseini Khamenei-led government.

Advertisement

The IDF advisory for Iranians states, “All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice." This advisory was posted on social media platform X in Arabic-language by IDF’s spokesman Col Avichay Adraee.

Advertisement

Same message was posted in Persian by IDF's spokesman Master Kamal Penhasi. “Being near these facilities puts your life at risk,” the warning adds.

 

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNews‘Life at risk’: IDF warns Iranians, advises citizens near military weapon hotspots to evacuate 'immediately'
Read Next Story