‘Life without Grannie’: What William said as newly appointed Prince of Wales2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 10:29 PM IST
- Prince of Wales, William, said it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother truly felt real
In his first statement after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William said it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother truly felt real. The newly appointed Prince of Wales said he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by supporting his father, King Charles III.