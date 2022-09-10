OPEN APP
Home / News / ‘Life without Grannie’: What William said as newly appointed Prince of Wales
In his first statement after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William said it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother truly felt real. The newly appointed Prince of Wales said he would honour the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by supporting his father, King Charles III.

William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement Saturday that the Queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life."

William, the Prince of Wales, said the late Queen provide “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all." He said, "My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."

"While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

“I knew this day would come," he said.

Prince William pledged support to his father, the King, in every way he can. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can," Prince William said.

Charles III, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a ceremony earlier on Saturday, having immediately succeeded his mother when the 96-year-old queen, Elizabeth II, died on Thursday.

On Friday, King Charles bestowed on William the title Prince of Wales, which he previously held. William's wife Kate was given the title Princess of Wales, which was previously held by Charles' late first wife, Diana.

