The last thing Savi Dua had in mind when she wandered into the Zirakpur, Punjab, outlet of consumer durables startup Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd was buying gym gear. Yet, by the time she left the store that day six months ago, she had placed an order for their foldable treadmill.
The Thrasio reset: How a Gurugram consumer durables startup scaled the ₹1,000 crore peak
SummaryFrom a high-stakes ‘Thrasio’ merger to a bold founder-led buyback, Lifelong Online’s journey is a masterclass in both resilience and selling value. Can this digital-first disruptor now conquer offline retail and after-sales hiccups to become India’s next household giant?
The last thing Savi Dua had in mind when she wandered into the Zirakpur, Punjab, outlet of consumer durables startup Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd was buying gym gear. Yet, by the time she left the store that day six months ago, she had placed an order for their foldable treadmill.