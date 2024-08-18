Ligue 1 Summaries

Reuters
Published18 Aug 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Aug 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Saturday (start times are CET) Brest (1) 1 Scorers: M. Camara 45 6 Yellow card: Mathias Pereira Lage 16, Martin 30, Lala 46, Amavi 74 Missed penalty: R. Del Castillo 9 Subs used: Faivre 64 (Ajorque), Camblan 70 (Mathias Pereira Lage), Mbock 70 (Martin), Zogbé 84 (Amavi) Olympique Marseille (3) 5 Scorers: M. Greenwood 3, Luis Henrique 26, M. Greenwood 31pen, Luis Henrique 48, E. Wahi 69pen Yellow card: Cornelius 7 Subs used: Moumbagna 71 (Wahi), Meïté 71 (Pol Lirola), Sternal 79 (Moumbagna), Rongier 88 (Luis Henrique), Abdallah 88 (Harit) Attendance: 14,962 Referee: Benoît Bastien ................................................................. Reims (0) 0 Red card: Amadou Koné 15 Yellow card: Atangana Edoa 46, Fofana 92 Subs used: Sangui 61 (Abdoul Koné), Khadra 61 (Diakité), Diakhon 72 (Nakamura), Fofana 72 (Atangana Edoa) Lille (1) 2 Scorers: B. Diakité 45 30, J. David 90 3 Yellow card: Ismaily 67, Mukau 71 Subs used: Haraldsson 44 (Gomes), David 46 (Bayo), Bouaddi 72 (Mukau), Meunier 73 (Mandi), Gudmundsson 83 (Ismaily), Mbappé 87 (Cabella) Referee: Eric Wattellier ................................................................. Monaco (1) 1 Scorers: T. Minamino 28 Yellow card: Embolo 95 Subs used: Akliouche 69 (Balogun), Magassa 76 (Zakaria), Ilenikhena 81 (Ben Seghir) Saint-Étienne (0) 0 Yellow card: Nzuzi 67 Subs used: Boakye 68 (Cafaro), Aiki 68 (Old), Pedro 81 (Nzuzi), Fomba 81 (Tardieu), Othman 86 (Sissoko) Referee: Clément Turpin ................................................................. Sunday, August 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Auxerre v Nice (1400/1300) Montpellier v Strasbourg (1600/1500) Toulouse v Nantes (1600/1500) Angers SCO v Lens (1600/1500) Rennes v Olympique Lyonnais (1945/1845)

