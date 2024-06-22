‘Like a dictator…’: Jagan Reddy blasts Chandrababu Naidu over YSRCP central office demolition

  • 'Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete,' Jagan Reddy said

First Published12:26 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(PTI)

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the demolition of YSRCP central office in Tadepalli of Guntur district, alleging it was carried out disregarding high court orders. According to the reports, the under-construction YSRCP central office building was allegedly being built on an ‘illegally occupied’ land.

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," Jagan Reddy said in a post on X.

YSRCP had earlier said that the demolition started around 5:30 am. YSRCP has blamed ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of vendetta politics and alleged that the demolition was ordered even when the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity, which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure.

In a statement, the Jagan Reddy-led party said, “The under construction YSRCP party’s central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state’s history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers.”

"The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority)," said the statement.

The former chief minister claimed that law and justice have entirely disappeared in the southern state under the NDA government, which includes TDP, BJP, and Janasena. He added that the demolition is indicative of how Naidu's rule will be in the next five years.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by these vendetta politics. He promised that the party will fight for the people.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was in power in the state till last month. However, the party lost power after suffering a major drubbing in the Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)

HomeNews‘Like a dictator…’: Jagan Reddy blasts Chandrababu Naidu over YSRCP central office demolition

