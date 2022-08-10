A person with a disability has narrated how she had a 'humiliating' time with the Emirates staff at Dubai airport. Read on
A person with a disability has alleged on Twitter that she wasn’t allowed to board an Emirates flight from Dubai to Karachi unless she adds her oxygen concentrator in the baggage allowance. The airlines told her that she was “overweight" and her “oxygen concentrator would be counted in my baggage allowance".
In a series of tweets, the passenger, who identifies herself as Amna, said she suffers from “Muscular Dystrophy and COPD which is a lung condition and requires me to carry my oxygen concentrator with me on trips since it's a lifesaving equipment".
However, Amna said that she was told she was “overweight and my oxygen concentrator would be counted in my baggage allowance which was highly absurd since I was carrying a medical certificate with me and also that would mean that if a person with disability is carrying a lifesaving equipment with them that would mean they are not allowed to carry any other form of luggage with them including their travel essential items like clothes, shoes, toiletries etc."
Amna said the Emirates staff made her open the suitcases she was carrying. “The staff wasn't even looking at me or listening to what I was saying like I was an someone to is invisible to their eyes. Is that how you treat someone with a disability?" she asked.
Speaking with LiveMint, Amna said that she was allowed to fly but her luggage was left behind at the airport. “More than the baggage allowance it was how a person with disability was treated, like I am non-existent," Amna said.
“Are people with disabilities not humans or are we not someone who shouldn't be spoken to and just disregarded? In the end, I had to leave my entire luggage at the airport in Dubai and fly back with nothing but my machine. Extremely disappointed with you service Emirates," she said in the post.
