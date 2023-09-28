Like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc? Don’t Miss Out on These Other Great Kiwi Wines

“Non-Sauvignon Blanc makes up a tiny fraction (a few measly percentage points) of the NZ wine business at Total," said Rodolphe Boulanger, Total Wine & More’s Maryland-based vice president of wine merchandising, in an email. He oversees New World wines, including those from New Zealand, for more than 255 Total Wine & More stores. The largest number of NZNSB wines in Total stores are Pinot Noirs (a distant second to Sauvignon Blancs in sales), followed by rosés and Pinot Gris, a virtual tie for third place, with rosé “a smidge ahead," Boulanger said. This accords with the latest export stats from the New Zealand Winegrowers, which lists Sauvignon Blanc as far and away the largest export followed by Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and rosé.