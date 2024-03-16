Lithium Permit Freeze Limited to New Projects, Argentina Province Says
(Bloomberg) -- The Argentine province of Catamarca said a court ruling to halt the issuance of lithium permits only affects new projects, leaving companies such as Arcadium Lithium Plc and Posco Holdings Inc. free to continue producing the metal and developing existing projects.