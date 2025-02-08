’Live on Mars’: Dhruv Rathee slams Donald Trump, Elon Musk after US President shares plan to go ‘BACK TO PLASTIC’ straws

Indian Youtuber Dhruv Rathee reacted after US President Donald Trump announced his plans to reintroduce plastic straws in the federal government and replace the paper straws pushed by Biden administration. Charging at Donald Trump and his close aide Tesla chief Elon Musk, Dhruv Rathee accused the two of destroying the Planet.

Dhruv Rathee questioned, “Why are you both so obsessed with destroying the Planet?” reacting to Elon Musk's response over Donald Trump's decision. Praising the 47th US president over his latest move, Elon Musk had reposted a screenshot of Donald Trump's Truth social post and stated, “Greatest President ever!”

Adding, Dhruv Rathee said, “You can go live on Mars if you like but at least keep the Earth plastic pollution free for the rest of us.” Donald Trump's intention to reverse Biden administration's order and go ‘BACK TO PLASTIC' ignited discussions online.

On Friday, in a social media post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stated, “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!"

The previous Biden administration had campaigned to embrace the use of eco-friendly paper to phase out plastic straws by 2027. Donald Trump's dislike for paper straws dates back to 2020s. During a campaign rally in the 2020 election, Donald Trump had said, "They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good," AFP reported.

According to Trump, paper straws disintegrates during use. The latest announcement follows Trump campaign team's promotion and sale of branded plastic straws that carried the slogan, "Liberal paper straws don't work."

Use biodegradable material Reacting to Dhruv Rathee's post a user stated, “Paper straw does not solve any problem. It gets soggy within 20 seconds.” Urging netizens to avoid plastic use, the Youtuber suggested use of metal straws or any other biodegradable material. Replying to the internet user, Dhruv Rathee said,Then use metal straws or any other biodegradable material. Stop using single use plastic.