Live updates: Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office

Arvind Kejriwal live updates: Barricades have also been placed on streets at both these places -- AAP office and CBI headquarters -- to ensure the party's workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters here as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before it on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case, officials said.
Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.
16 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM ISTArvind Kejriwal set to appear before CBI in excise case
"I am going to the CBI office, and will answer all questions. After 75 years, such a government came to Delhi which created hope. Development has taken place after 75 years," Arvind Kejriwal told media.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, are accompanying Kejriwal to the agency office.
16 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM ISTAhead of CBI's interrogation, Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his appearance before CBI in connection with the liquor scam case.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present at Raj Ghat.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
16 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM ISTDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Raj Ghat
Before leaving for the CBI office, Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Raj Ghat. AAP MLAs and MPs have also accompanied the Delhi CM in the Rajghat.
16 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM ISTArvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI shortly
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before CBI at 11 am. Kejriwal has left his residence. He held a meeting with the top brass of the Aam Aadmi Party before going to the CBI headquarters, located near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
16 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM ISTDelhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has left for CBI office.
16 Apr 2023, 10:39 AM ISTArvind Kejriwal convenes meeting with AAP leaders
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting with top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party today morning ahead of his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The meeting was attended by Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Rajkumar Anand, Gopal Rai, Bhagwant Maan, Raghav Chadha, ND Gupta, and many others.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
16 Apr 2023, 10:35 AM ISTPunjab CM to accompany Kejriwal to CBI headquarter today
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Arvind Kejriwal to CBI headquarter on Sunday. Several AAP MLAs will also go the CBI office as the Delhi CM will summon the probe agency today at 11 am.
16 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM ISTDelhi Police detains AAP workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate
Delhi police on Sunday detained several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who were protesting in favour of Arvind Kejriwal at Kashmiri Gate.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
16 Apr 2023, 09:30 AM IST‘If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest’, says Delhi CM
You (BJP) say that I am corrupt. I was a Commissioner in the Income Tax department, I could have earned crores if I wanted to. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
16 Apr 2023, 09:10 AM ISTIf BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow orders: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal has slammed PM Narendra Modi-led BJP in fresh video message. He said the saffron party is drunk on power and can go to any extent to repress opposition and dismantle democracy.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
16 Apr 2023, 08:45 AM ISTDelhi excise policy case: Security beefs up outside CBI's headquarters
Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters on Sunday. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place.
16 Apr 2023, 08:23 AM ISTCBI has summoned Arvind Kejriwal at its office at 11 am
The CBI has summoned Arvind Kejriwal at its office at 11 am, according to a notice issued by the probe agency.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!