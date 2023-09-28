‘Liver Doc’ X account that busts medical myths suspended after Himalaya Wellness moves court; internet outrages

Social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, has suspended the account of ‘Liver Doc’, operated by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, which was known for busting medical myths online. The action came after Himalaya Wellness had approached the Bengaluru Civil Court seeking against him.

The court, in an ad-interim order issued on September 23, had restrained Dr Philips from posting anything defamatory against the complainant. The ex-parte order also directed X to withhold the Liver Doc account.

The matter has next been listed for hearing by the court on January 5, 2024.

Himalaya Wellness had approached the court after Dr Philips, in a post on X in August last year, had allegedly made defamatory remarks on Liv.52, a product of the company that is used by liver disease patients.

The company claimed before the court that the "derogatory statement and materials" against the product has substantially affected their business, as per the documents shared by Live Law.

“There is a need to issue ad-interim ex-parte injunction directing the party who is posting such materials to remove them at the earliest so as to minimise the damage caused," the plaintiff further noted.

Dr Philips, a known critic of Ayurveda and other traditional medicines, was also in the news last month after he condemned the World Health Organisation (WHO) for recognising the “benefits" of traditional medicines.

"For millions of people around the world, Traditional Medicine is their first stop for health and well-being. Which of these have you used? Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Herbal medicine, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Osteopathy, Traditional Chinese medicine, Unani medicine," the WHO had posted.

Dr Philips was among those who condemned the global body, accusing it “patronising pseudoscientific garbage".

