‘Liver Doc’ X account that busts medical myths suspended after Himalaya Wellness moves court; internet outrages
Bengaluru Civil Court had issued in an ad-interim order, retraining Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who operated the social media account, from posting anything defamatory against the company. The order also directed X to suspend his account.
Social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, has suspended the account of ‘Liver Doc’, operated by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, which was known for busting medical myths online. The action came after Himalaya Wellness had approached the Bengaluru Civil Court seeking against him.