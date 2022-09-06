Liz Truss becomes UK prime minister after meeting Queen Elizabeth II2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Liz Truss who defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson has become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister, tasked with steering the country through a looming recession and energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses.