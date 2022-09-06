Liz Truss who defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson has become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after meeting Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister, tasked with steering the country through a looming recession and energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses.

Liz Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years and the third woman prime minister of the United Kingdom, flew to the royal family's Scottish home. There, Liz Truss was invited by the 96-year-old Queen to form the government. Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding, "Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle

As the prime minister, Liz Truss will be confronting one of the most daunting lists of problems as inflation in the United Kingdom hits double digits, and the cost of energy soars. The Bank of England has warned of a lengthy recession by the end of this year.

Liz Truzz plans to boost the economy through tax cuts while also potentially providing around 100 billion pounds ($116 billion) to cap energy costs has already rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds in recent weeks.

Boris Johnson, who resigned after a number of his ministers resigned over a series of scandals, told reporters and politicians gathered in Downing Street that the time had come for the country to unite.

Despite a number of scandals that hit his government bringing an end to his government, Boris Johnson refused to show any remorse. The scandals include "Partygate", a number of boozy gatherings in Downing Street when the country was under a Covid-induced lockdown.

In his farewell speech, Boris Johnson said, "This is it folks. What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it's time for politics to be over, folks. It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme."