Liz Truss exits power, wishes PM-designate Rishi Sunak 'every success'

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power.
"We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said, before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.
