Home / News / Liz Truss exits power, wishes PM-designate Rishi Sunak 'every success'

Liz Truss exits power, wishes PM-designate Rishi Sunak 'every success'

1 min read . 03:10 PM ISTAFP
Liz Truss delivers a speech on her last day in office as British Prime Minister, outside Number 10 Downing Street , in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

  Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak 'every success' on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power.

"We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said, before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.

