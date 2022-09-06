Liz Truss vows to rebuild Britain, tackle problems immediately on Day 1 as UK PM2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:01 PM IST
- On Day 1 as the United Kingdom PM, Liz Truss vowed to 'rebuild' Britain and tackle three main problems immediately
On Day 1 as the prime minister, newly-elected Liz Truss vowed to tackle one of the biggest problems immediately, a looming recession and industrial strife. In her speech as the prime minister, Liz Truss pledged to "ride out the storm" of the economic crisis. Liz Truss said her government will "transform Britain into an aspiration nation".