On Day 1 as the prime minister, newly-elected Liz Truss vowed to tackle one of the biggest problems immediately, a looming recession and industrial strife. In her speech as the prime minister, Liz Truss pledged to "ride out the storm" of the economic crisis. Liz Truss said her government will "transform Britain into an aspiration nation".

Liz Truss listed her three priorities that she would start tackling immediately: (i) spur economic growth by cutting taxes, (ii) offer help with energy bills and secure supply, and (iii) tackle the public health service.

"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," Liz Truss said, standing in front of Number 10 Downing Street.

The fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, Liz Truss flew to the royal family's Scottish home where she was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to form the government. Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson who served three years in a scandal-riddled government. He was forced to resign after a number of ministers in his Cabinet quit.

However, she inherits an economy in crisis, with inflation at double digits, the cost of energy soaring and the Bank of England warning of a lengthy recession by the end of this year. Already, workers across the economy have gone on strike.

‘WILL DEAL ENERGY CRISIS’

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also vowed to deal “hands-on" with the energy crisis that she said has been caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The energy crisis, linked to soaring gas prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, is just one of the items in her forbidding in-tray. She also has to unite a divided Conservative Party and win over her backbenchers, the majority of whom did not support her in the first stage of the race to replace Johnson.

“We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face," Liz Truss insisted, adding: “We can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern, brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

