Donald Trump Pennsylvania rally shooting: ‘Local police failed to secure rooftop’, Secret Service Secret Service shifts

The Secret Service 'blamed local police for failing to secure the rooftop' from which the assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks fired gunshots at former US President Donald Trump.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Donald Trump assassination attempt: The image capture the gunshot fired by the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on former US President Donald Trump. The bullet can be seen whizzing past the Republican candidate's head.
Donald Trump assassination attempt: The image capture the gunshot fired by the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks on former US President Donald Trump. The bullet can be seen whizzing past the Republican candidate’s head. (Doug Mills,)

The Secret Service has 'blamed local police for failing to secure the rooftop' from which the assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks fired gunshots at former US President Donald Trump, during a US Presidential polls campaign, reported New York Times.

The assailant was stationed on the roof of a manufacturing plant that was over 130 yards away from the stage where the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party was delivering his speech at Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania.

The federal agency further alleged that the area from where the gunshot was fired was outside their security coverage range. The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who allegedly used a firearm purchased by his father.

“Instead, securing and patrolling the factory grounds of AGR International Inc. — located about 130 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking Saturday — was the responsibility of local Pennsylvania police,” the New York Times quoted Secret Service representative Anthony Gugliemi as saying.

  

15 Jul 2024, 10:19 AM IST
