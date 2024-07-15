The Secret Service 'blamed local police for failing to secure the rooftop' from which the assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks fired gunshots at former US President Donald Trump.

The Secret Service has 'blamed local police for failing to secure the rooftop' from which the assailant Thomas Matthew Crooks fired gunshots at former US President Donald Trump, during a US Presidential polls campaign, reported New York Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assailant was stationed on the roof of a manufacturing plant that was over 130 yards away from the stage where the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party was delivering his speech at Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania.

The federal agency further alleged that the area from where the gunshot was fired was outside their security coverage range. The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who allegedly used a firearm purchased by his father. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Instead, securing and patrolling the factory grounds of AGR International Inc. — located about 130 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking Saturday — was the responsibility of local Pennsylvania police," the New York Times quoted Secret Service representative Anthony Gugliemi as saying.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!