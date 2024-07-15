Locals in Spain, tired of booming tourism, say ‘stay away’
Allison Pohle , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jul 2024, 11:53 AM IST
SummaryProtests target tourists, giving some vacationers second thoughts about making a trip.
BARCELONA—Tourists to popular European destinations have encountered signs that locals wish they’d go elsewhere.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less